Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

NYSE:CPE opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

