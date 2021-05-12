Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 886 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

