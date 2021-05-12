Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

