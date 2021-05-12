Calton & Associates Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 3.47% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA EDOG opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

