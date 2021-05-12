Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

