Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 64,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

