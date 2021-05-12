Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives $9.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 273,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

