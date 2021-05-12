Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $97,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

