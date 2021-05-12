Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

