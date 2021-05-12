Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 49,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,296,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

