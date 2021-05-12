Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Smartspace Software stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.35. Smartspace Software has a 52 week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

