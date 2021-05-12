Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

LON:TGL opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.35. The company has a market capitalization of £80.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.