Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.77

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.77 and last traded at $107.67, with a volume of 15675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

