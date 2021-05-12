Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3855 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.