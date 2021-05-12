Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$199.00 to C$201.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$250.00 and last traded at C$199.83, with a volume of 50261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$199.44.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$194.67.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

