Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cancom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of COK stock opened at €48.56 ($57.13) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.35 and a 200-day moving average of €47.88.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

