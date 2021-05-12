Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $10,121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

