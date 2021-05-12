Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

RIGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $547.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,608,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

