Capital Senior Living (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSU opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.48. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.