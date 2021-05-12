Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 6.55.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.