Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 5,297 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $540,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.57. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,890,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.