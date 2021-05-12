Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 5,032 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $494,293.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32.

On Monday, April 12th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

CDLX stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

