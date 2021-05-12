CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MTBCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 43,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

