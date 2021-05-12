Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$245.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$172.52 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$125.18 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$175.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.17.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

