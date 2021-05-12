Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFX. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX stock opened at €138.40 ($162.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.02. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52 week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €139.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.