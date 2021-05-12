Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

