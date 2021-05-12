Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

