Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.85.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $239.19 on Tuesday. Carvana has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.94.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,733 shares of company stock worth $276,856,260 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

