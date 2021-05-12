Casey Lynch Sells 30,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00.

Shares of CRTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,632. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,427,000 after buying an additional 92,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

