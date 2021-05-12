Cash Tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Cash Tech has a market cap of $1.14 million and $141,885.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

