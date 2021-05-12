Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 2,208,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

