Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.45. 47,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

