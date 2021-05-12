CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBTX in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.