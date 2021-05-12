Celeum Price Tops $0.0287 on Exchanges (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Celeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a market capitalization of $147,158.12 and $1.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded up 742.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00564789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00071363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00249329 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.78 or 0.01124552 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk.

Buying and Selling Celeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

