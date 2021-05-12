Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

CLRB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

