Celsius (CELH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Celsius has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.24 and a beta of 2.17.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.