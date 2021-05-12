Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Lowered by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,684,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

