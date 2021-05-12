Centamin (TSE:CEE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:CEE opened at C$2.04 on Monday. Centamin has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

