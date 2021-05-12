Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 132,472 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEO opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

