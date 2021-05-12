Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

