Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after acquiring an additional 618,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 334,599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

