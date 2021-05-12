Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,638,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

