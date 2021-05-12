Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

