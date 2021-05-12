Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

