Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John R. Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

CNC stock opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

