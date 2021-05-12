Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.