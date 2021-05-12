Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGAU. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

