Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 405,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $410.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

