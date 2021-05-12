Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 1,135,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $250.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

