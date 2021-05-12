Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$240 million.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

